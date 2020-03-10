Citations
• Whitney Bonita Navarre, 28, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:09 p.m. March 9 and charged with simple possession of marijuana.
• Roland Scott Hensley, 39, Rule Street, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:51 a.m. March 9 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers found warrants for Hensley's arrest out of Knox County and took him into custody. When officers searched Hensley they found he was in possession of a glass pipe, cut straw and a small bag with a small amount of a white crystallized substance that was likely methamphetamine.
• Daniel A. Nelson, 43, Rockford, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:45 p.m. March 9 and charged with simple possession of marijuana. Police pulled Nelson's car over after noticing it doing 50 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, and observed that the car's right blinker wasn't functioning. During the traffic stop, officers noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. Nelson told officers he had a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle. Police confiscated approximately 3 grams of the substance from the trunk of the car, and it was placed into evidence at the Alcoa Police Department. Officers also issued Nelson a verbal warning for speeding and light law violation.
