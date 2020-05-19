Citations
Alcoa
• Leanna Ellis, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 5:09 p.m. May 17 on a charge of theft by shoplifting at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa. A loss prevention employee reported that Ellis tried to leave the store without paying for $55.72 worth of merchandise.
Maryville
• Kevin Wayne Chapman, Aud Orr Drive, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers during a traffic stop at 1:03 p.m. May 19 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana.
