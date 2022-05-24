• Joshua R. Chesney, 41, Karns, was cited at 3:16 p.m. May 23 on a charge of theft. An employee of the Walmart located at 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive told police that Chesney had not scanned several items with which he attempted to leave the store.
• Officers cited Alma-Lorena Ortiz-Arnanda with theft at 3:37 p.m. May 18. An employee of the Walmart located at 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive told police that Ortiz-Arnanda had not scanned items totaling $175.62 pre-tax before attempting to leave the store with the merchandise.
• Lisa Demarius Cox, 53, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, and Dan Darryl Russell, 62, North Farnum Street, Friendsville, were cited at 3:03 a.m. May 19 with possession of Schedule II. Officers conducted a traffic stop of Cox after reportedly observing that her vehicle's license plate light was not working. Cox allegedly allowed officers to search her vehicle. Police say that they found suspected crack cocaine in the vehicle's glove box. Both Cox and Russell allegedly admitted to using crack cocaine.
• Officers cited Jade Delozier, 27, Forest Hill Road, Maryville, at 9:09 p.m. May 18 on a charge of simple possession of Schedule II. After conducting a traffic stop of a car with a nonfunctioning license plate light, officers encountered the driver and Delozier, a passenger in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle reportedly agreed to allow officers to search the car. Officers allege that they found a bag containing suspected methamphetamine. Delozier reportedly admitted that the substance belonged to her.
