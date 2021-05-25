Citations
• Mya F. Caudillo, 22, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:57 p.m. May 24 and charged with simple possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine) and VI (marijuana) substances and possessing drug paraphernalia. Caudillo admitted to having meth and a crack pipe on her person, plus a meth pipe and six syringes in a vehicle in which she was riding, an incident report states.
• Shaun A. Sineath, 25, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:27 p.m. May 24 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI substance and possessing drug paraphernalia. Sineath admitted to recently purchasing marijuana, and an officer found marijuana, a grinder and a pipe in his vehicle, an incident report states.
• Khalil Devontrey Williams, 20, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:48 p.m. May 24 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI substance (marijuana). An officer found a baggie of marijuana in Williams' vehicle, an incident report states.
• Montana C. Pearce, 24, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:10 p.m. May 24 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule II substance and possessing drug paraphernalia. Pearce admitted to having meth in a container in her pocket, and an officer found crystal meth, baggies and a straw in the container, an incident report states. The officer also found three glass pipes in a vehicle in which Pearce was riding, and she said they were hers, the report states.
• Gregory Allen Gribble, 42, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:48 a.m. May 25 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI substance. Gribble admitted to having "possibly a little" marijuana and a pipe in his vehicle, and officers found two marijuana pipes and approximately 3.7 grams of marijuana there, an incident report states.
