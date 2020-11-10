Citations
• Melissa Marie McMillan, 35, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:25 p.m. Nov. 9 and charged with theft under $500. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, saw McMillan fill two shopping carts with clothing and groceries and use two Universal Product Codes torn off cheaper merchandise to scan at the self-checkout registers, an incident report states; she scanned $510.10 worth of merchandise and paid $89.97. The total value of stolen merchandise was $420.13.
• Jason Allen Whaley, 33, Creason Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:05 a.m. Nov. 10 and charged with simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of heroin, simple possession of buprenorphine/suboxone, simple possession of meth and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. During a traffic stop, Whaley allegedly admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle, and officers found a pill bottle with three buprenorphine hydrochloride/suboxone pills, a cut straw, a digital scale, 0.9 grams of meth, 1.9 grams of heroin, 10.3 grams of marijuana and a marijuana grinder, an incident report states.
