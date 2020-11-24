Citations
• Jeremy Ray Usry, 43, Garrett Lane, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:59 p.m. Nov. 23 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI substance and driving on a suspended license. During a traffic stop, Usry admitted to having a small amount of marijuana in his vehicle, and an officer found it inside a cigarette pack in the driver's side door, an incident report states.
• Brittiany D. Rookstool, 35, Brookwood Lane, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:28 a.m. Nov. 24 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine. During a traffic stop, an officer found 0.6 grams of methamphetamine in Rookstool's purse, an incident report states.
