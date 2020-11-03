Citations
• Kristy R. Jones, 46, Loudon, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:04 p.m. Nov. 1 and charged with shoplifting. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said he saw Jones switch barcodes on four different clothing items. Walmart recovered the items. The total value of the items was $28.53.
• Christopher L. Poston, 43, Baldwin Meadows Way, Friendsville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:51 p.m. Nov. 1 and charged with simple possession of marijuana. During a traffic stop, officers found a rolled marijuana joint in a cigarette package, which Poston allegedly already admitted to having, on him, an incident report states.
• Siarah D. Thomas, 22, Cleveland, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:24 p.m. Nov. 1 and charged with simple possession of marijuana. During a traffic stop, Thomas allegedly admitted to having a bag of marijuana in her left pants pocket, and officers found a bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana there, an incident report states.
• Ernestine Roberta Hornbuckle, 27, Cherokee, North Carolina, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:36 p.m. Oct. 30 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. During a traffic stop, Hornbuckle admitted to having needles in a vehicle she was in, and an officer found in her purse three needles, two spoons with a white residue, two baggies with a white residue inside a pill bottle, two blue rubber tourniquets and a baggie containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, an incident report states. Hornbuckle allegedly said the crystal-like substance was methamphetamine.
