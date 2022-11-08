• Officers cited Spenson Brian Bennett, 39, Mississippi, at 8:42 p.m. Nov. 4 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Officers conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle and alleged Bennett told them he had recently smoked marijuana. They then searched his vehicle and allegedly found 1.7 grams of marijuana in the passenger door pocket.
• Officers cited Angel R. Stinnett-Locklear, 48, Maryville, at 2:09 p.m. Nov. 5 on a charge of shoplifting. Employees of Dollar General, 344 Gill Street, Alcoa, alleged that she filled a purse with $50.85 of merchandise and left without paying.
• Officers cited Tammy G. Lowrie, 66, Alcoa, at 9:52 p.m. Nov. 5 on a charge of shoplifting. Loss prevention employees at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, alleged that she had scanned cheaper items in place of more expensive merchandise and attempted to leave the store without paying for $260.70 of merchandise.
Maryville
• Officers cited Hunter G. Burleson, 19, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville, at 8:47 p.m. Nov. 6 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Officers conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle, during which he allegedly told them he had marijuana in the center console. A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered 6.5 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
• Officers cited Wesley Allen Potter, 43, East Harper Avenue, Maryville, at 11:55 a.m. Nov. 4 on a charge of shoplifting. Employees of Kroger, 507 North Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville, alleged he left the store without paying for $238.57 of merchandise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.