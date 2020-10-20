Citations
• Zachary William Boling, 18, La Blancos Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:41 p.m. Oct. 19 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. During a traffic stop, Boling admitted to having "some marijuana wax and a pipe" in his front right pocket, and an officer found a small jar with yellow wax and a rubber grenade-shaped pipe there, an incident report states.
• Blake H. Brummett, 30, Manchester, Tennessee, and Nicholas James Barrett, 29, Santa Rosa, California, both were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 19 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI substance. During a traffic stop, officers found a large mason jar partly filled with marijuana in Barrett's bag, plus a a small mason jar filled with marijuana, two bongs, marijuana seeds and a grinder, an incident report states. They also found marijuana wax in Brummett's bag and a bong behind the seat he was sitting in, and both Brummett and Barrett admitted to having the drugs and items, the report states. Barrett also was cited for speeding.
