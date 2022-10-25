• Officers cited Christopher Charles Cox, 47, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, at 11:15 p.m. Oct. 23 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. Officers conducted a search of Cox's vehicle after a K-9 alerted during a traffic stop and allegedly found 6.8 grams of methamphetamine in his backpack.
Alcoa
• Officers cited Aaron T. Perkey, 35, Rockford, and Brian Thomas Hembree, 22, Maryville at 4:26 a.m. Oct. 21 on charges of shoplifting. Loss prevention officers at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, alleged the two took items totaling $92.26 from the store without paying and attempted to return them for money.
• Officers cited Glen Dale Shown, 31, Alcoa, at 3:47 a.m. Oct. 22 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of methamphetamine. Officers conducted search of Shown's vehicle after a traffic stop and allegedly found bags of a crystal-like substance and pills.
• Officers cited Johnny Ernest Richardson, 58, Alcoa, and John Michael Richardson, 38, Maryville, at 9:57 p.m. Oct. 22 on charges of shoplifting. Loss prevention officers at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, alleged the two passed a total of $8.44 of merchandise through the self-checkout without scanning the items.
• Officers cited Crystal M. Terry, 48, Knoxville, at 1:41 a.m. Oct. 24 on charges of simple possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers conducted a search of her vehicle after a K-9 alerted during a traffic stop and allegedly found a pipe and a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in her purse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.