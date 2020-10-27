Citations
• Alexandra L. Dorsey, 20, Sevierville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:29 a.m. Oct. 26 and charged with theft by shoplifting. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported seeing Dorsey conceal multiple baby clothing items and air fresheners in her purse and pass all points of sale, an incident report states. Walmart recovered the concealed property, which totaled $95.13.
• Brandy Nichole Burrell, 31, Webb Road, Townsend, was cited by Alcoa Police officers 1:37 p.m. Oct. 26 and charged with theft by shoplifting. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported trying to stop a woman from leaving the store after seeing her conceal items in a bag, but she threw off the bag and took off running, an incident report states. The woman entered a silver Chevy S10 with a man and fled the scene, but an officer stopped the vehicle on U.S. Highway 321 near Weldon Drive and cited Burrell. The total value of the items was $32.33.
• Danielle Denise Ward, 41, Boone, North Carolina, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:18 p.m. Oct. 26 and charged with possession of methamphetamine. During a traffic stop, officers found several small crystals of a substance believed to be meth scattered through the driver's seat and under the radio in a vehicle driven by Ward, an incident report states. Ward allegedly told officers she "believed it was crystal meth." Officers also found several thousand dollars in cash in the same area the substance was found.
