• Richard Brooks, 29, Jacksboro, and Megan D. Lay, 22, Sevierville, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1 a.m. Oct. 5 — Brooks on charges of possession of meth and paraphernalia, and Lay on a charge of possession of marijuana. Officers approached Brooks and Lay at the Budget Inn Hotel, 2970 Alcoa Highway, while they were sitting in a vehicle. Lay was in the driver's side and Brooks in the passenger side. Officers reported that Brooks appeared to be under the influence, and they spotted a digital scale, sword, knife, dagger and dagger handle near him. After searching the vehicle, officers allegedly found .5 grams of meth and two glass pipes on the passenger side. On the driver's side, they allegedly found a gram of marijuana, a report states.
