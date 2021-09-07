Citations
• Tony L. Sellers, 41, Knoxville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 4:16 Sept. 3 on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving on a suspended driver's license. He was pulled over on West Lamar Alexander Parkway for not wearing a seat belt and consented to a vehicle search.
• Joey Lee Pryor Ratledge, 46, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 8:57 Sept. 3 on charges of simple possession of marijuana. He was pulled over at the intersection of Wright Road and Monroe Avenue for the driver's side taillight and brake light not working. A K-9 officer was called to the scene, and the vehicle was given a positive alert, then searched.
• Michael D. Settle, 34, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 2:13 p.m. Sept. 6 on charges of drug possession and paraphernalia. Someone reported a reckless driver matching Settle's vehicle description. He was pulled over on West Lamar Alexander Parkway, a K-9 officer was called to the scene and gave a positive alert for the vehicle.
