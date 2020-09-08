Citations
• Patrick Dean McClellan, 37, Bass Alley, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:11 a.m. Sept. 5 and charged with possession of stolen property. During a traffic stop, officers found a stolen Springfield XD-45 handgun in a vehicle McClellan was in, and it was attributed to him, an incident report states.
• Connie Michelle Wright, Ambassador Lane, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:08 p.m. Sept. 6 and charged with theft of property less than $500. An employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported that Wright didn't pay for a Hyper Tough cordless combo kit. The total value of the kit was $78.
• Charles Keith Yarbrough, 39, Powell, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:24 p.m. Sept. 7 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended driver's license.
• Cheyanne M. Mize, 25, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:24 p.m. Sept. 7 and charged with simple possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.