COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Maxwell Robert Potter, 26, Tallassee

Cases filed Dec. 28 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

 Rose Marie Cowden v. Steven Ray Swarey, damages

• Ford Motor Credit Company LLC. v. Jennifer R. Longenbach, general civil

• Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development v. Gregory A. Howell, general civil

• Raymond E. Shutt and Jeanette M. Shutt v. Alvis E. Wilson, damages  

Case filed Dec. 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Justin M. Kyte v. Melanie Lalita Kyte, divorce

Cases filed Dec. 28 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Jane Elizabeth Coulter, estate

• Regarding: William N. Rucker Jr., estate

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.