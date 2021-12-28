COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Maxwell Robert Potter, 26, Tallassee
Cases filed Dec. 28 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Rose Marie Cowden v. Steven Ray Swarey, damages
• Ford Motor Credit Company LLC. v. Jennifer R. Longenbach, general civil
• Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development v. Gregory A. Howell, general civil
• Raymond E. Shutt and Jeanette M. Shutt v. Alvis E. Wilson, damages
Case filed Dec. 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Justin M. Kyte v. Melanie Lalita Kyte, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 28 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Jane Elizabeth Coulter, estate
• Regarding: William N. Rucker Jr., estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.