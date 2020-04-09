COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Ginger Denise, 38, Maryville
• Christopher Schell, 40, Knoxville
Case filed April 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kam Sheree Spottiswood v. Douglas Victor Spottiswood, divorce
Case filed April 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Rachel Wolters v. Spencer Atkins, divorce
Case filed April 7 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michelle Marie Carpenter v. Jay Carl Philip Carpenter, divorce
Cases filed April 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kelly Milam Switzer v. Zachary Switzer, divorce
• Amanda Michelle Burleson v. Tony Fred Burleson, divorce
• James Robert Mulholland v. Briegett Hope Moffatt, divorce
• Robert Bruce Moser v. Selene Denise Moser, divorce
• Sierra Bryant v. Jonathan Adam Bryant, divorce
Case filed April 3 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Linda McCammon V. Brandi McCammon, lawsuit
Case filed April 6 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• State of Tennessee, City of Alcoa v. 2018 Delinquent Property Tax Owners (et. at), tax dispute
Case filed April 8 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• XPO Logistics Freight Inc. v. Thermofluid Technologies Inc., contract debt
Cases filed April 2 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Jeffrey Dean Simpson v. Loretta R. Simpson , divorce
• Raquel Safar C. Santos v. Daniel Lloyd Poole, divorce
