COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Charles Robert Mills, 35, Chris Lail Way, Maryville
• Ronald Bruce Hart, 59, Shenandoah Drive, Friendsville
• Gary William Womble, 50, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville
Case filed April 8 in Blount County Chancery Court
• Regarding Kimberly Alisha Chapman, name change
Case filed April 11 in Blount County Chancery Court
• State of Tennessee, city of Maryville v. Chad Adams (et. al), tax dispute
Cases filed April 12 in Blount County Chancery Court
• Regarding Vanessa Marie Long, name change
• State of Tennessee, city of Alcoa v. ACM Vision V LLC, et. al, tax dispute
Cases filed April 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Richard L. Johnson Jr. v. Angela Sue Johnson, divorce
• Terri L. Kellogg v. Derrick L. Kellogg, divorce
• Stephanie Michelle Comer v. Levi Harris Comer, divorce
Cases filed April 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Kay Burr v. Bros. Management, Inc., doing business as McDonalds and Cochran Enterprises, LLC, doing business as McDonalds, damages/torts
• Matthew Farrell Adams v. Diana Kay Adams, divorce
• Matthew Allen Franklin Edward Southerland v. Brittany Marie Hasse Southerland, transfer from a foreign county
• Rantcey Torrad Edwards v. April Michelle Edwards, divorce
• Ian Kent Minor v. Ashley M. Finley, petition for paternity
Cases filed April 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Cynthia Kay Cooper v. Horacio Garcia, petition for paternity
• Nadine M. Moore v. Josh L. Moore, divorce
Cases filed April 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Joshua James Osborne v. Tiffany Rose Osborne, category 3 lawsuit, case transferred from Loudon
• Amber A. Townsend v. Gordon B. Townsend Jr., divorce
• Sammy Howard Laugherty Jr., v. Jennifer N. Laugherty, divorce
• Heather Lynn Blackwell v. James Brewster Cook, divorce
• Haylee Brooke Mitchell v. Joseph Harper Mitchell, divorce
• Scott Keating and Meredith Keating v. Landworks Design Build Company, LLC, contract/debt
Case filed April 13 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Justin Blake Walker v. Jillian Alivia Levine, divorce
Cases filed April 8 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Lana R. Riddick, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Alicia Louise McGehee McClary, petition for testate executor
Cases filed April 11 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Ted Alan Judkins, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Charles D. Harmon, affidavit for a small estate
• Regarding Wanda Louise Jackson, petition for intestate administration
• Regarding Harold David Hancock, conservatorship
• Regarding Barbara R. Dingman, affidavit for a small estate
• Regarding Patrick Allen Wallace, petition for testate executor
Case filed April 12 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Dora Margaret Dunlap, petition for testate executor
Case filed April 13 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Robert Lloyd Drake, affidavit for a small estate
