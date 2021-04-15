COURT
Case filed April 15 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Yvonne Lucille Martin, name change
Case filed April 14 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kayla V. Zorio v. Drew H. Zorio, divorce
Case filed April 15 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Matthew Charles Watson v. Tamitha Jeanette Watson, divorce
Cases filed April 15 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Maxine H. Humphrey, estate
• Regarding: Randall Dale Born, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.