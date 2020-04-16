COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Malachi Brian Hannah, 19, English Avenue, Maryville
Case filed April 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jamaica Etoile Swank v. Michael Christian Swank, divorce
Case filed April 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Robert Steven Long Jr. v. Kendall Marie Seering, divorce
Case filed April 15 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Georgia Ann Reimer, estate
