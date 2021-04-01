COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Janice Kay McMillan, 68, Miser Station Road, Louisville; also charged with driving on a suspended license

Case filed April 1 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• State of Tennessee, Blount County v. 2019 Delinquent Property Tax Owners, tax dispute

Cases filed March 31 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding: Kendyl Collene Breeden, name change

• Ashley Blake Burgins v. Kenneth Lajuan Burgins, divorce

• Heather L. Godfrey v. Jason E. Godfrey, divorce

• Shana Leigh Carr v. John David Carr, divorce

• Desirae Ann Turner v. Austin Deshane Turner, divorce

Case filed April 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Christopher Michael Reynolds v. Kari Nichole Reynolds, divorce

Cases filed March 31 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Vernon Travis Cumens, estate

• Regarding: Ann Wanelle Cumens, estate

Case filed April 1 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Frances D. Kizer, estate

