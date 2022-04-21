COURT
Cases filed April 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Freddy Morgan v. Joshua Stephens, damages/torts
• Abel Dominguez v. Norma Elseta Dominguez, divorce
Cases filed April 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Hannah Nicole Hernandez v. Christian Adolfo Hernandez, divorce
• Tara Michelle Lee v. Decondre Lebron Lee, divorce
Case filed April 20 in the Domestic Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Joseph Rutledge Cowan III v. Kelly Elizabeth Cowan, divorce
Case filed April 21 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Lillie Grace Everett, affidavit for a large estate
