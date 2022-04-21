COURT

Cases filed April 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Freddy Morgan v. Joshua Stephens, damages/torts

• Abel Dominguez v. Norma Elseta Dominguez, divorce

Cases filed April 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Hannah Nicole Hernandez v. Christian Adolfo Hernandez, divorce

• Tara Michelle Lee v. Decondre Lebron Lee, divorce

Case filed April 20 in the Domestic Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Joseph Rutledge Cowan III v. Kelly Elizabeth Cowan, divorce

Case filed April 21 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Lillie Grace Everett, affidavit for a large estate

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.