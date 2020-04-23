Courts

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Laryn Lee Tipton, 37, Butler Mill Road, Maryville

• Sheila K. Patterson, 60, Windtree Place, Maryville

Case filed April 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Vienna Coffee Company LLC v. International Coffee Group LLC, debt

Cases filed April 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Brenda Joyce Russell v. Robert Glenn Russell Jr., divorce

• Aaron Thomas Romano v. Alyssa Nicole Romano, divorce 

