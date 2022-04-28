COURT
Case filed April 27 in Blount County Chancery Court
• Regarding Jaxon Lee Thomas Potter, conservatorship
Cases filed April 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Leigh Ann Newton v. Sharon Crisp, divorce
• Michelle E. Miller v. Dustin M. Miller, divorce
• Katie Marie Rochester v. Joshua Ryan Rochester, divorce
• Kyle James Watson v. Zoe Gail Ann Arp, petition for paternity
• Christina Danielle Wilson v. Jonah Jeremy Wilson, divorce
• Christian Wright v. Ilissa Hammond, divorce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.