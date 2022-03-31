COURT
Case filed March 31 in the Blount County Chancery Court
• Anna Kirby v. Johnathan Kirby, divorce
Case filed March 31 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court
• Michael Antonio Molina v. Chelsea Nicole Brown, divorce
• Robert Allen Torres Sr. v. Melissa Dawn Torres, divorce
• Cody Alan Ward v. Kayla Justinn Howard, divorce
• Melissa Anne Kennedy v. John Lee Akins, divorce
• Kristopher Kreger v. Christian Kreger, divorce
Cases filed March 31 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Arvil Lee Adams, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Rex Lee Hill, petition for intestate administration
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.