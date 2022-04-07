COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Clinton Eugene Turner, 65, Niota
Case filed April 7 in Blount County Chancery Court
• Mark Andrew Chambers v. Amanda Marie Chambers, divorce
Case filed April 6 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• City of Townsend v. Cades Cove Jeep Outpost and Brian Johnston, appeal of a decision entered in Townsend Municipal Court
Case filed April 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Ashley Ryan Johnson v. Maynard Lee Johnson, divorce
Cases filed April 7 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Zina Marie Bergman, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Joseph Michael Hackney, affidavit for a small estate
• Regarding Maria Dominicis, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Jack B. Humphreys, petition for muniment of title
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.