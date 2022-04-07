COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant

•  Clinton Eugene Turner, 65, Niota

Case filed April 7 in Blount County Chancery Court

• Mark Andrew Chambers v. Amanda Marie Chambers, divorce

Case filed April 6 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• City of Townsend v. Cades Cove Jeep Outpost and Brian Johnston, appeal of a decision entered in Townsend Municipal Court

Case filed April 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Ashley Ryan Johnson v. Maynard Lee Johnson, divorce

Cases filed April 7 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Zina Marie Bergman, affidavit for a large estate

• Regarding Joseph Michael Hackney, affidavit for a small estate

• Regarding Maria Dominicis, affidavit for a large estate

• Regarding Jack B. Humphreys, petition for muniment of title

