COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Raul Murillo, 28, Cleveland, Tennessee
Cases filed Aug. 11 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• State Department of Labor & Workforce Development v. Stephen Stitt, miscellaneous general civil
• State Department of Labor & Workforce Development v. Chris J. Norris, distress warrant
Case filed Aug. 12 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Albert Lee Kidd v. Thomas McCall Jr., contract/debt
Case filed Aug. 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Patti Lynn Zuppa v. Joseph Michael Zuppa, divorce
Cases filed Aug. 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Hannah Suzanne Marcum v. Jason Travis Marcum, transfer from foreign county
• Cana Micaiah Johnston v. Colton Ferrell Wilkerson, divorce
Cases filed Aug. 12 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Charlie Stewart Moore, estate
• Regarding: Orma Cate, estate
