COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

Blount County

• Jimmy Lovell, 57, Bill Street, Rockford

• Trent Lamar Guy, 30, Crestview Drive, Maryville

Tennessee Highway Patrol

• Gerald Lynn Cox, 65, West Watt Street, Alcoa 

Cases filed Aug. 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Leslie Lane Clendenen v. Brian Lee Clendenen, divorce

• Sasha Ann Sprague v. Joshua Alan Ludtke, divorce

• Tonika Hodge v. Johnathan Thomas, divorce 

Case filed Aug. 18 in Blount County Probate Court: 

• Regarding: Wanda Justine Waters, estate

Case filed Aug. 19 in Blount County Probate Court: 

• Regarding: Anna Madaline Amburgey, estate

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.