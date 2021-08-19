COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
Blount County
• Jimmy Lovell, 57, Bill Street, Rockford
• Trent Lamar Guy, 30, Crestview Drive, Maryville
Tennessee Highway Patrol
• Gerald Lynn Cox, 65, West Watt Street, Alcoa
Cases filed Aug. 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Leslie Lane Clendenen v. Brian Lee Clendenen, divorce
• Sasha Ann Sprague v. Joshua Alan Ludtke, divorce
• Tonika Hodge v. Johnathan Thomas, divorce
Case filed Aug. 18 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Wanda Justine Waters, estate
Case filed Aug. 19 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Anna Madaline Amburgey, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.