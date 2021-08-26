COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Brownlow Adrian Tindell, 36, Six Mile Road, Maryville
• James Casey Burchfield, 26, Blair Loop, Walland
Case filed Aug. 24 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kimberly R. and Danny J. Gibson v. Kristen Fitzgerald (Carney), motor vehicle accident damages
Cases filed Aug. 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Ila Jade Loomis, name change
• Paul Irwin v. James Irwin Jr., lawsuit
Cases filed Aug. 26 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Alton Cecil Carmen, estate
• Regarding: Bobby G. Lawson, estate
• Regarding: Billy Webb, estate
