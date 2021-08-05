COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Marvin Charles Butler, 77, Foch Street, Maryville
• Arthur Francis Gall, 77, Grant Street, Alcoa
• Joyleen Marie Long, 53, Teds Way, Louisville
• John Watterson, 45, Knoxville; also charged with simple possession/casual exchange
Case filed Aug. 5 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Brittney Denise Benson v. Gregory James Benson, divorce
Cases filed Aug. 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Christina Brooke Latham Jackson v. Tyler James Pardee, divorce
• Ian Patrick Brown v. Emily Nicole McIntyre Brown, divorce
• James Michael Swilley v. Beth Dupree Swilley, divorce
Cases filed Aug. 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jose Omar Sanchez v. Courtney Lyn Bridgman, paternity
• Christina Lynn Gervin v. Kenneth Edward Gregory Gervin, divorce
• Daraul Eugene Holmes Jr. v. Janna Lee Holmes, divorce
Cases filed Aug. 5 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Stella Marie Hines, estate
• Regarding: Kaylee Ann McRee Collins, conservatorship
