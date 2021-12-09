COURT
Case filed Dec. 9 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Ricky L. Lee v. Act Management, Inc., damages
Case filed Dec. 8 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• John Scott Helton v. John Helton, category 1 lawsuit
Case filed Dec. 8 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Julie Lynn Elliott v. Garey Lee Wilson, divorce
Case filed Dec. 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tina Sue Burrow v. Jerry Wayne Burrow, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kathryn Backus v. George Franklin Backus, divorce
• Sara Catherine Chabera v. Jasan Bruce warren Chabera, divorce
• Lekitta Cherrie Diaz v. Enrique Diaz Diaz, divorce
• Thomas Anthony Stephens v. Sandra Kaye Stephens, divorce
• Regarding: Irene Hill, conservatorship
• Ronell Fernan Meier v. Stacey Ailene Meier, divorce
• Dustin William Lequire v. Melissa Marie Lequire, divorce
• Regarding: Jon Cameron Johnson, conservatorship
• Leroy Wayne Cantrell v. Pamela Sue Cantrell, divorce
