COURT
Case filed Dec. 9 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Lakia Hawkins v. Walmart Inc., damages
Case filed Dec. 10 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Co Tran v. Lance K. Baker, as the administrator ad litem of the estate of Brandon Wilson, damages
Case filed Dec. 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mack L. Barrow, estate
