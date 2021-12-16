COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Thomas Joshua Weaver, 27, Joan Drive, Louisville
• Jonathyn Michael Shea Mina, 33, Blaine
Case filed Dec. 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Janet Sue Holloway v. William Steve Holloway, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 15 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Ronald Charles Godfrey, estate
• Regarding: Maxwell Thomas Lewis, estate
Cases filed Dec. 16 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Joel David Younger, estate
• Regarding: Peter Brynn McEwan, estate
• Regarding: Julia R. Hill, estate
