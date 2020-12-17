Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Ernest Jackson Hardison III, 45, Amerine Road
• Ashley Kay Herbison, 31, Lincoln Road, Alcoa; also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule I and III drugs
Case filed Nov. 30 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Carl J. Kirby v. Anthony Ivan Patterson and Terri Lyn Patterson, transfer from General Sessions Court
Case filed Dec. 14 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Meredith L. Guthrie v. Bianca M. Hubbard, damages
Case filed Dec. 15 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• State of Tennessee v. Ben Ousley and Emily Ousley and Blount County Trustee, condemnation
Cases filed Dec. 16 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Ada Flatt and James Flatt v. Donnie Cogburn, Tennessee Farmers Mutual, damages
• Tammy Seaver v. Brandon Wilson (deceased) and Geico Advantage Insurance Co., damages
Cases filed Dec. 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michael Joseph Gribble v. Starra Destiny Gribble, divorce
• Michael H. Russell v. Stephanie Hurst Russell, divorce
• Charity Collins v. Michael Collins, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 16 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Rodney Lee Tipton v Gail Ann Tipton, divorce
• Ronald Bryan Campbell v. Ashlee Elizabeth Campbell, divorce
Case filed Dec. 16 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Matthew D. Johnston
