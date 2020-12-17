Court Records

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Ernest Jackson Hardison III, 45, Amerine Road

• Ashley Kay Herbison, 31, Lincoln Road, Alcoa; also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule I and III drugs

Case filed Nov. 30  in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Carl J. Kirby v. Anthony Ivan Patterson and Terri Lyn Patterson, transfer from General Sessions Court

Case filed Dec. 14  in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Meredith L. Guthrie v. Bianca M. Hubbard, damages

Case filed Dec. 15  in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• State of Tennessee v. Ben Ousley and Emily Ousley and Blount County Trustee, condemnation

Cases filed Dec. 16  in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Ada Flatt and James Flatt v. Donnie Cogburn, Tennessee Farmers Mutual, damages

• Tammy Seaver v. Brandon Wilson (deceased) and Geico Advantage Insurance Co., damages

Cases filed Dec. 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Michael Joseph Gribble v. Starra Destiny Gribble, divorce

• Michael H. Russell v. Stephanie Hurst Russell, divorce

• Charity Collins v. Michael Collins, divorce

Cases filed Dec. 16 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Rodney Lee Tipton v Gail Ann Tipton, divorce

• Ronald Bryan Campbell v. Ashlee Elizabeth Campbell, divorce

Case filed Dec. 16 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Matthew D. Johnston

