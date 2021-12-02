COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of the intoxicant:
• Emily Rose Leonard, 22, Johnson City, also charged wth possession of drug paraphernalia
• Joel Wade Davis, 50, Kingstown Colony Drive, Maryville
Cases filed Nov. 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Lacey Deanne Wilburn v. Jesse Thomas Wilburn, divorce
• Jennifer H. Bremerkamp v. Derek L. Bremerkamp, divorce
• Jack Allen Freshour v. Nicole Renee Blair et al., Category 3 lawsuit
• Michael Paul Gwin v. Crystal Chiffon Gwin, divorce
• Regarding: Rebekah Elizabeth Cobb et al., name change
Cases filed Nov. 30 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Victoria Ann Maslowski v. Clarence James Maslowski, divorce
• Randall Dale Frank v. Josephine Sasi Canja Frank, divorce
• Darien E. Ledbetter v. Jason M. Ledbetter, divorce
• Angela Manica Rewis v. Shane Howard Rewis, divorce
Case filed Dec. 1 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Rosalie P. Mikles v. Tiptons Garage, Category 1 lawsuit
Cases filed Nov. 24 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Jerry Odom, estate
Cases filed Nov. 29 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Michael Ralph Mitchell, estate
• Regarding: John David Anderson Jr., estate
• Regarding Wilma Morton Garren, estate
Cases filed Nov. 30 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Sharon L. Lind, estate
• Regarding: David Beason, estate
• Regarding: Bobby Joe Collins, muniment of title
• Regarding: Myrle Frank Lear, estate
Cases filed Dec. 1 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Teresa Manuel, estate
Case filed Dec. 2 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Richard Allen Dixon v. Lisa Jane Dixon, divorce
• Regarding: Stephen Mark Walls, name change
Case filed Dec. 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Vincent Ladue v. Misty Ladue, divorce
• Westin Alexander Bryant v. Ashley Melissa Sparks, legitimation
Case filed Dec. 2 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Christian Santagata, conservatorship
• Regarding: Taylor Emaline Gordon, conservatorship
