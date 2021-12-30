COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Arnulfo Ray Canales, 36, Garner Circle, Maryville; also charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia
• Brittany She Hatcher, 32, Alisha Way, Maryville
Case filed Dec. 30 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Christina B. Phillips, William T. Phillips v. Young Meathe Homes TN LLC, contract debt
Cases filed Dec. 30 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Bryan Keith Franklin v. Christina Michelle Franklin, divorce
• Justin Northern v. Dorothy Northern, divorce
Case filed Dec. 30 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Tamela Vaughn, estate
