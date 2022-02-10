COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
Alcoa
• William Luke Miller, 40, Mark Lane, Maryville
Blount County
• Scott Barrett Jinright, 50, Hannum Street, Alcoa
Cases filed Feb. 7 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Arthur Lewis Hall v. Dixie Welton Hall, divorce
• Heather Whitney Morris v. Zakery Tanner Morris, divorce
• Bridget Elizabeth Frazier v. Joshua Isaac Frazier, divorce
• Angela Harris v. Mary L. Candle, damages
• Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. v. Michael D. Harding and Inc. Feezell Funeral Supplies, contract debt
Cases filed Feb. 8 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Kasey Blanch Kirby v. Thaddeus Edward Kirby, divorce
• Daniel Ray Rasar v. Tiffany Rae Rasar, divorce
Case filed Feb. 9 in the Law Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Pamela Medlin and Madison Leigh Craig v. Jason Doyle Bledsoe, damages/torts
Cases filed Feb. 10 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Jody L. Manis v. Tina M. Teffeteller, divorce
Case filed Feb. 10 in the Domestic Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Melissa Hayes Sparks v. Travis Williams Sparks, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 7 in the Probate Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Regarding Anthony M. Augustyn Jr., affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Jennie T. Bianconi, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Donald R. McCall, affidavit for a large estate
Cases filed Feb. 8 in the Probate Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Regarding Joann Goss Cantrell, petition for intestate administration
• Regarding Juanita Everett Robertson, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Ben M. Robertson, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Robert Doyle McClenagan Jr., petition for testate executor
• Regarding Billie Lee Reed, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Dicia June Wilson Tipton, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Sarah Lane Adkins, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Linda Ridings, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Marie Wallace, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Jerrick Orlando Davis, affidavit for a large estate
Cases filed Feb. 9 in the Probate Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Regarding Nancy L. McCarter, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Edgar A. Nuchols, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Sara B. Webb, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Emma Lue Oliver, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Martin Luther Mikles, affidavit for a large estate
Case filed Feb. 10 in the Probate Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Regarding Mary Lucille McLemore, affidavit for large estate
