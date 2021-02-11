COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Jose Denis Lopez-Quintanilla, 25, Arabian Lane, Maryville

• Jared Tyler Bivens, 31, Knoxville

• Rachel Marie Swank, 24, Knoxville

Cases filed Feb. 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Jeffrey T. Cobb v. Blair W. Cobb, divorce

• Amy Lee Moyers v. Bradley Scott Moyers, divorce

• Richard Akakpo v. Emily Akakpo, divorce

Case filed Feb. 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding: Freda Sue Crawley, name change

Case filed Feb. 10 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Mary Louise Russell, estate

Case filed Feb. 11 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Barry Kent Bircumshaw, estate

