COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jose Denis Lopez-Quintanilla, 25, Arabian Lane, Maryville
• Jared Tyler Bivens, 31, Knoxville
• Rachel Marie Swank, 24, Knoxville
Cases filed Feb. 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jeffrey T. Cobb v. Blair W. Cobb, divorce
• Amy Lee Moyers v. Bradley Scott Moyers, divorce
• Richard Akakpo v. Emily Akakpo, divorce
Case filed Feb. 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Freda Sue Crawley, name change
Case filed Feb. 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mary Louise Russell, estate
Case filed Feb. 11 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Barry Kent Bircumshaw, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.