COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Chadlee Eugene Strickland, 38, Lafollette Drive, Maryville
• Kendall Dean Kincheloe, 32, Bradford Way, Maryville
Case filed Feb. 16 in the Domestic Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Larry Jacob Boyce v. Faith Elizabeth Boyce, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 15 in the Probate Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Regarding James Albert Duckett, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Chaz Lee Tipton, conservatorship
• Regarding Taylor Jade Ledbetter, conservatorship
Cases filed Feb. 16 in the Probate Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Regarding Billie Sue Hitson, affidavit for a large estate
• Rebecca DeWitt, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Billy Ray Carrigan, affidavit for a small estate
Case filed Feb. 17 in the Probate Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Regarding Alice Kimmel, conservatorship
Case filed Feb. 15 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Deborah Jill Bentley v. Thomas Paul Bentley, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 16 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Shellie Burdette v. Joshua Lombrana, category 3 lawsuit
• Georgiana Marie Kennedy Whitley v. James Craig Whitley, divorce
• James Johnson vs. Jamey Renae Neff, divorce
Case filed Feb. 17 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Regarding Carroll McNelly Blalock Jr., name change
