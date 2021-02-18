COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Eddie Alan Sawyer, 45, Foxbranch Circle, Knoxville; also charged with violation of parole
Case filed Feb. 17 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• David Scott Crocker v. Laurel Valley Property Owners Association Inc., lawsuit
Cases filed Feb. 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Elizabeth Sentell Green v. Jonathan Lee Montreal Green Sr., divorce
• Jeffrey Aaron Pesterfield v. Kristin Mariah Pesterfield, divorce
Case filed Feb. 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Deborah Lynn Slemp v. Larry Barton Slemp, divorce
Case filed Feb. 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Sharon R. Stinnett, estate
Case filed Feb. 18 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Helen Marie Fritts, estate
