COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• David James Brown II, 24, Big Gully Road, Maryville
• Eddie Dean Caldwell, 59, Cleveland; also charged with falsification of results of a drug screen and failing to use due care and caution
Case filed Feb. 24 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Connie McNeill v. Chris Ross and Robert Whysong, damages
Case filed Feb. 24 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Courtney Danielle Matevey v. Matthew Michael Matevey, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Sarah Fisher Petty v. Christopher Martin Petty, divorce
• Regarding: Ryan Mitchell McCoig, conservatorship
Case filed Feb. 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Heather Michelle Hart, name change
Case filed Feb. 24 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Geraldine L. Easterday, estate
Case filed Feb. 25 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Max Lee Drake, estate
