Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• David James Brown II, 24, Big Gully Road, Maryville

• Eddie Dean Caldwell, 59, Cleveland; also charged with falsification of results of a drug screen and failing to use due care and caution

Case filed Feb. 24 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Connie McNeill v. Chris Ross and Robert Whysong, damages

Case filed Feb. 24 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Courtney Danielle Matevey v. Matthew Michael Matevey, divorce

Cases filed Feb. 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Sarah Fisher Petty v. Christopher Martin Petty, divorce

• Regarding: Ryan Mitchell McCoig, conservatorship

Case filed Feb. 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding: Heather Michelle Hart, name change

Case filed Feb. 24 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Geraldine L. Easterday, estate

Case filed Feb. 25 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Max Lee Drake, estate

