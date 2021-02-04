COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Douglas Tipton Standifer, 56, New Market
• James Joseph Prince Jr., 36, Davison, Michigan
Case filed Feb. 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Donnell Howard Ashmore v. Linda Joyce Jennings, divorce
Case filed Feb. 3 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• John Michael Czahoroski Jr. v. Robin Czahoroski, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 3 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mary Ellen Hicks, estate
• Regarding: Rhonda Phelps, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.