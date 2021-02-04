COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Douglas Tipton Standifer, 56, New Market

• James Joseph Prince Jr., 36, Davison, Michigan

Case filed Feb. 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Donnell Howard Ashmore v. Linda Joyce Jennings, divorce

Case filed Feb. 3 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• John Michael Czahoroski Jr. v. Robin Czahoroski, divorce

Cases filed Feb. 3 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Mary Ellen Hicks, estate

• Regarding: Rhonda Phelps, estate

