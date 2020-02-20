COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Jason Michael Leith, 42, Maple Street, Maryville

Case filed Feb. 19 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:

• Carey E. Craig V. Christie M. Craig, divorce 

Case filed Feb. 20 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding Chloe Lynn Bohanan LeCompte, name change

Cases filed Feb. 20 in the Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding Judith Gilliland, estate 

• Regarding Rosa Ruth Richesin, estate 

Case filed Feb. 20 in the Blount County Chancery Court:

• Regarding Luke Auxier, Name change

Case filed Feb. 19 in the Domestic Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Angela Lynn Collins v. Robert Charles Collins, divorce

• Randall Todd Ward v Crystal Ann Ward, divorce 

Cases filed Feb. 19 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:

• Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development v. Zachary P. Young doing business as Addicted Performance United, miscellaneous general civil

• Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development v. Chris S. Weathers, miscellaneous general civil

