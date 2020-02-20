COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jason Michael Leith, 42, Maple Street, Maryville
Case filed Feb. 19 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Carey E. Craig V. Christie M. Craig, divorce
Case filed Feb. 20 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding Chloe Lynn Bohanan LeCompte, name change
Cases filed Feb. 20 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Judith Gilliland, estate
• Regarding Rosa Ruth Richesin, estate
Case filed Feb. 20 in the Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding Luke Auxier, Name change
Case filed Feb. 19 in the Domestic Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Angela Lynn Collins v. Robert Charles Collins, divorce
• Randall Todd Ward v Crystal Ann Ward, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 19 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development v. Zachary P. Young doing business as Addicted Performance United, miscellaneous general civil
• Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development v. Chris S. Weathers, miscellaneous general civil
