Court Records
Cases filed Feb. 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kendall Anne Ford v. Lawrence Alan Moats, divorce
• Betty Francell Phillips, name change
Case filed Feb. 5 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding James E. Sauls, estate
Cases filed Feb. 6 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Mary E. Matthews, estate
• Regarding Powell T. Meek, estate
• Enoch Lester Morrison, estate
Case filed Jan. 31 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• James Michael Graves and the Estate of Shirley S. Graves v. Sam F. Graves, Tracy Dee Renia Graves, Phillip A. McGill, Patricia W. McGill and OCW, LLC, real estate matters
Case filed Feb. 5 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Daniel A. Cornell v. Martco Waste Systems Equipment, damages/tort
