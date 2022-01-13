COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Blayne Morton Smith, 35, South Magnolia Street, Maryville
• Timothy Kevin Strickland, 54, Chilhowee View Road, Maryville
Case filed Jan. 12 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Karen Brewer v. Jeffrey W. Hodge, Hodge Properties, LLC., damages
Case filed Jan. 13 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Jennifer Lynn Jones v. Cory Allen Jones, divorce
