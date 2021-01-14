COURT
Case filed Jan. 13 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Angela Michelle Clemmons and Jennaris Hill v. Craig Lawrence Garrett, damages
Cases filed Jan. 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Cynthia Faye Matthews v. Darrell Dewayne Matthews, divorce
• Ravenna Schneider Mathison v. Christopher Robin Mathison, divorce
• Richard John Salkeld v. Ashton Leigh Bourgeois, divorce
Case filed Jan. 14 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Ronald Edwin Lee Jr. v. Tracy Michelle Lee, divorce
Case filed Jan. 13 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: John Fuller Walters Jr., estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.