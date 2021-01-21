COURT

Case filed Jan. 21 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Stephen Novatne v. Wendi Novatne, divorce

Case filed Jan. 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Tracie Lei Callihan v. Thomas Christopher Callihan, divorce

Cases filed Jan. 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Lauri E. O. Bell v. Michael R. Bell, divorce

• Lori Shipley v. Edward Shipley Jr., divorce

