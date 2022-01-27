COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jordan Trey Harris, 25, Elnora Street, Walland
• James Miles Dean, 62, Glenwood Drive, Maryville
Cases filed Jan. 26 in the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Cecilia Pledger Heath and Henry Heath v. Darlene Hackworth
Filed Jan. 26 in the Blount County Chancery Court
• Michael Wallace Duignan v. Bethany Nicole Duignan, divorce
• Russell Ray Smith v. Deanna Dayle Smith, divorce
• Navarrone A. McNally v. Darrell G. McNally Jr., divorce
• Amy Elizabeth Kelley Hixon v. Travis Clay Hixon, divorce
• Sandra Kaye Holz v. Steven Richard Holz, divorce
Filed Jan. 27 in the Blount County Chancery Court
• Ronnie Chelan Domingos v. Marc Aaron Domingos, divorce
• Fred Garrett Hendrix v. Diane Hendrix, divorce
• Susan M. Kern v. Anthony Dean Kern, divorce
• Caleb Joseph Latham v. Cecilia Latham, affidavit for a large estate
