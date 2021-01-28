COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Marty L. Grayson, 56, Prairie Place, Greenback

• Shirley Ann Allen, 69, Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa; also charged with failure to use due care and caution, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and violation of registration

Case filed Jan. 28 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Joshua Wesley Johnson v. Maranda Nichole Johnson, civil contempt

