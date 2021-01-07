COURT

Case filed Jan. 4 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Barry Mathis and Lynn Mathis v. Yasmin Da Anda and Jose Da Anda Curro, damages

Case filed Jan. 6 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Penn National v. Andrea Saylor, miscellaneous

Cases filed Jan. 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Marcia Ann Schreader v. Mark Eugene Schreader, divorce

• Rachel Elizabeth Lewis v. Kolby Grant Lewis, divorce

• Danny Hurst v. Sheryl Hurst, divorce

Cases filed Jan. 6 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Carnese B. Fisher, estate

• Regarding: Bonnie Faye Johnson, estate

• Regarding: Donald Andrew Estes, estate

• Regarding: Albert Richard Weber, estate

Case filed Jan. 7 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Shawn Charles Venaas, estate

