COURT
Case filed Jan. 4 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Barry Mathis and Lynn Mathis v. Yasmin Da Anda and Jose Da Anda Curro, damages
Case filed Jan. 6 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Penn National v. Andrea Saylor, miscellaneous
Cases filed Jan. 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Marcia Ann Schreader v. Mark Eugene Schreader, divorce
• Rachel Elizabeth Lewis v. Kolby Grant Lewis, divorce
• Danny Hurst v. Sheryl Hurst, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 6 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Carnese B. Fisher, estate
• Regarding: Bonnie Faye Johnson, estate
• Regarding: Donald Andrew Estes, estate
• Regarding: Albert Richard Weber, estate
Case filed Jan. 7 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Shawn Charles Venaas, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.