Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Derek Joel Law, 21, Lark Circle, Louisville
Cases filed Jan. 22 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kay Haley v Union Electrical Contracting Corp, contract/debt
• Brooke Diane McMahan v. Jessie Aaron McMahan, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 23 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kari Lyn Dallman v. Steven Robert Dallman, divorce
• Brittany Nicole Hall v. Travis Allen Downey, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 23 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Ranate DeVir, estate
• Regarding Dud Lewis Jr., estate
• Robert L. Sawyer, estate
Case filed Jan. 23 in the Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding Rosa Cecilia Paraliticci, name change
Case filed Jan. 22 in the Domestic Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Jennifer A. Delzeith v. Andrew L. Delzeith, divorce
Case filed Jan. 23 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jamie Sally doing business as GMJ Painting v. Young & Meathe Homes - LLC and Young & Meathe Homes TN - LLC, contract/debt
Case filed Jan. 23 in the Blount County Chancery Court:
